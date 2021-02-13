US President Joe Biden suspends lawsuit against Tiktok and WeChat….

U.S. President Joe Biden suspends legal action against Chinese apps WeChat and Tiktok. Former President Donald Trump has launched a ban on the two apps, accusing them of being a threat to national security.
Both companies had taken legal action against the ban. The Biden administration has called off the Trump administration, saying both apps need to be re-examined to see if they actually pose a threat to the country. With this, both the apps can continue to work in the US.
Trump has warned Bytedance, TikTok’s parent company, to face a ban or hand over TikTok’s operations in the United States to any American company. Based on this, ByteDance was in talks with companies such as Oracle and Walmart.
