Virat Kohli gets trolled on his reaction after dismissal… Watch!!!

Feb 13, 2021, 11:22 pm IST

Chennai: India captain Virat Kohli was clean bowled by spinner Moeen Ali during the second Test against England on Saturday. The Barmy Army shared a video on Twitter of Kohli squirming after the wicket fell, noting that when he went into the kitchen to make a cup of tea, he realized there was no milk in the fridge. The Indian captain returned without scoring a run.

Kohli was clean bowled by Moeen Ali in the 22nd over of the Indian innings. Unaware of the situation, Kohli asked Rohit, on the other hand, what had happened. Ali also became the first spinner to take Virat Kohli to zero in Tests. This is the 11th time Kohli has been out for zero in a Test.

