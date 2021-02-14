Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter extends support to the farmers’ protest in Delhi-UP border

Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi stretched assistance to the continuing farmers’ agitation on Saturday. 84-year-old Bhattacharjee attended the Ghazipur protest place on the Delhi-UP boundary where she greeted protesting farmers. Chairperson of the National Gandhi Museum, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee advised farmers to stay calm while requesting the central government to “take care” of the agriculture community.

“We have not come here as part of any political program. We have come here today for the farmers, who have fed all of us our whole life,” Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee told at Ghazipur border as per a remark by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). The statement cited her telling protesting farmers, “I want that whatever happens, farmers should be benefitted by it. Nobody is unaware of the hard work that the farmers do and it is not to be said again that in the benefit of farmers lies the benefit of our country and all of us.”

While her communication with the protesters, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee revived the 1857 battle for independence from British rule. That action also began from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh, she stated. Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter accompanied with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during her visit to Ghazipur. She was followed by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi chairman Ramchandra Rahi, All-India Sarv Seva Sangha managing trustee Ashok Saran, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi director Sanjay Singha, and National Gandhi Museum director A Annamalai.

Thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana, and western UP have been tenting at Delhi’s boundaries for more than two months now necessitating the withdrawal of the Centre’s three new farm laws. The government has proposed to set the farm laws “on hold” for 12-18 months, an offer declined by the farmers’ union holding of at least 40 farmers’ gears.