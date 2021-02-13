People of Myanmar need “HELP” ; Police confront protesters and fire rubber bullets

The UN human rights council has been declared the people of Myanmar are in “great peril” after police fought with rebels and shot rubber bullets at masses in a south-eastern city on the biggest day of demonstrations so far against the military coup. The exercise of force in Mawlamyine left at least three people injured and came as the UN human rights council carried a special session in Geneva to review the emergency.

Footage from Mawlamyine broadcast by Radio Free Asia explicates police charging at protesters, taking one of them, and hitting him in the head. Stones are then hurled at police before the shots are fired. Thousands of people have been disagreeing across Myanmar since the army ousted the civilian government directed by Aung San Suu Kyi and arrested the most topmost leaders on 1 February. Andrews summoned for disciplinary permissions, an arms embargo, and travel prohibitions to be launched as a reply to the takeover and told UN member states should also ask for judicial trial at the international criminal court or a tribunal.

Various states on the council scrutinized the coup and after the crackdown, but Russia and China, which both have loops to Myanmar’s military, said the incidents were an internal affair and did not need the analysis of the forum. A declaration asking for the freedom of Aung San Suu Kyi and for UN monitors to be permitted to visit was chosen collectively, although representatives from Myanmar, Russia, and China “disassociated” themselves from it. The first resolution proffered by Britain and the European Union was updated to dismiss calls to bolster the ability of a UN rights authority to watch Myanmar and for control by the country’s military.

Recently, Facebook declared widespread constraints on Myanmar’s military leaders to block them from broadcasting “misinformation” about the revolution. The social network site said it would lessen the distribution of all content and profiles operated by the military, stating the generals had “continued to spread misinformation” after they grabbed power and arrested civilian leaders in a revolution. The measures were not a ban, Facebook said in a statement, “but are strived at lessening the number of people who see the content” and would apply to an official page operated by the army and one by a military spokesperson. Friday brought hundreds of separate marches in Yangon alone as people considered the Union Day public holiday with what resembled to be the biggest show of defiance since the military takeover.

Witnesses stated that there were hundreds of separate marches, each with about 2,000 participants, and all gathering on focal points such as Hledan, the Sule Pagoda, and the Russian and Chinese embassies. On one march, the fans of rival English football teams associated together to release their rage. There were also attacks in many other towns and cities including a boat rally at the tourist hotspot of Inle Lake in Shan state, and a march through the famous ancient temples of Bagan. The large crowds were supposed to increase even more on Saturday because it is the birthday of Aung San, the country’s independence hero and father of the arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Friday’s public holiday was also identified by the junta directing the liberation of more than 23,000 prisoners. Mass amnesties to release the country’s overcrowded prison policy is common on significant local dates. Hein Min Aung, a prominent astrologer, was arrested reportedly for a Facebook post revealing knives circled a candle. It was a ritual, he wrote, to discharge “forces supporting the dictator”.

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since she was arrested, following allegations by the military that the November election won by her National League for Democracy party was impaired by vote fraud, though NLD officials have stated that she is in “good health”.Her followers summoned for more intricate international action against the military after Washington declared the first round of sanctions following six days of pro-democracy protests. The revolution and the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi along with more than 260 others have aroused the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 “Saffron Revolution” that finally became a move towards now suspended democratic transformation.