Meghna Raj Sarja Introduces ‘Junior C’ To Fans On Valentine’s Day

Meghna puts an end to the wait of the fans and introduces Junior Chiru to the fans. As previously reported, the actress herself presented the son of the couple Chiranjeevi and Meghna on social media on February 14 at midnight. “You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support, and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!” Meghana Raj posted on her Instagram account.

It is a beautiful video that showcases the childhood pics of both Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj before revealing the first snap of their son, whose name is yet to be revealed. The fans are referring to the baby as Junior Chiru. Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of heart attack on June 7, 2020. Soon after, Meghna gave birth to a baby boy. Watch the video: