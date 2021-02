The Ministry of Education in UAE has announced important decision. The Ministry of Education in Umm Al Quwain has announced that all the schools in the emirate switch to 100 per cent online learning “until further notice”. The decision was announced by the emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Umm Al Quwain.

Thus the Umm Al Quwain has become the third emirate in UAE to switch to 100 per cent e-learning as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.