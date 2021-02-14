‘ Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal know nothing about farm laws’: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has came down heavily on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over protest over new farm laws. Tomar claimed that Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders who were protesting against the farm laws did not know about these laws.

“People from political parties have nothing to do with these laws, those who are demanding the withdrawal of the laws from Rahul Gandhi to the rest, know nothing about them,” Tomar said. “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that those who do dynasty politics do not have the right to comment on others,” he added.

“What worries me is the three-fold pace with which the Congress is tumbling under his leadership which is weakening the opposition. A weak opposition is not good for democracy,” Tomar said.

“As far as the farmers’ movement is concerned, the government is holding discussions with the farmers, we have given them the best proposal. When they convey their opinion, then we will carry forward the discussion,” he further added.