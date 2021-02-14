Reforms will make India one of the best economies in the world: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government has formulated long-term economic reforms in the country. The minister was responding to the budget debate in the Lok Sabha. Covid caused crises but it did not affect government reforms to strengthen the market. The government is shaping the economic reforms with a long-term vision. Their goal is a self-sufficient India. She added that the reforms would make India one of the best economies in the world.

The government stands for the people. A party abandoned by the people and its leader are making unnecessary allegations. The Modi government aims to uplift the Dalits, backward and poor sections. The argument that the share of backward classes and minorities has been reduced is not correct. If required for the Employment Guarantee Scheme, more funds will be provided for the year 2021-22. She said the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were not ready to write off farm debts.