“BJP must expand beyond the borders of India”; Tripura CM hails Amit Shah’s remark

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah desires to extend the BJP’s footstep in adjoining lands like Nepal and Sri Lanka. Addressing party supporters in Agartala, the Tripura chief minister said that earlier during his visit to the state, Shah had said BJP must expand beyond the boundaries of India.

“When the home minister was our party president, we met at the Tripura state guest. That moment someone amongst us, I guess Ajay Jamwal (BJP general secretary for North East) told him how BJP was in power in several states of India now. In response, Shah said Nepal and Sri Lanka were still left. We still need to take our party into those countries and win them!” Deb told BJP workers.

Talking at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, the Tripura chief minister praised Amit Shah’s leadership and his idea for BJP’s expansion past the borders of India.“One who has such energy, such vision that the BJP needs to expand across the globe and under his leadership, BJP became the world’s largest party, a record held by the Communists,” Deb added.