Central government officers and staff should attend office on all working days,Canteens open

All Central government employees must be present in the office on all working days, as per the latest order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, drawing to an end most of the exclusions provided during the pandemic. The judgment has been exerted based on the Home Ministry’s January 27 guidelines for the containment of COVID-19.

“The government servants at all grades are to attend office on all working days without any exemption to any category,” said the order. “The officers/staff shall follow wavered timings to evade congestion in offices/workplaces as determined by the Heads of Department.”However, the DoPT said staff staying in containment zones would continue to be excused from arriving at the office until those zones were de-notified. Such staff would work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communications during office hours, it said.The order stated that the biometric attendance will remain to be discontinued until further directions.

As far as possible, conferences would advance to be administered through video-conferencing and personal meetings with guests are to be dodged unless completely essential in the public interest, said the DoPT.It also instructed all departments to comply with the latest standard working procedure on precautionary steps to limit COVID-19 spread in offices, announced by the Health Ministry on February 13, and to assure regular sanitizing, social distancing, and wearing of masks.