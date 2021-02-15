Imran Khan advises Pakistan cricket team to learn from India….

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan has praised the Indian cricket team. Imran Khan said that India is becoming a better team because of the better cricket system.

“Look at India, they are now the best team in the world. We have more talent. But they improved the structure. It takes time to improve structure and mold talent. Our team will also become the best team in the world. ” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said he could not focus enough on cricket because it was a busy time. Imran Khan led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup. Imran Khan is best known for his all-round performance on the field. In 2018, Imran became the Prime Minister of Pakistan.