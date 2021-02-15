Missing nun found dead in quarry pond; probe in progress

Missing nun found dead in a quarry pond near a convent in Vazhakkala, Kochi. The 44-year-old nun was associated with St Thomas Convent located near the quarry pond. The deceased is identified as Jaseena Thomas who is a native of Koruthodu in Mundakkayam in Kottayam district.

Jaseena joined the convent in 2018. According to the cops, the nun was under severe mental trauma. She used to stay at the convent with 12 other nuns. They noticed that Jaseena was missing during lunchtime. They immediately informed the cops. Later the body was recovered. The police lodged a case of unnatural death and began an investigation. For further examination and autopsy, the body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

However the case is yet to be probed. The circumstantial evidences also hint that it is an unnatural death.