No place to hide the kidnapped; 4-year-old boy smothered to death

Hrithik, a 4-year-old boy was killed by two men who abducted him. It is being reported that the abductors killed as they did not have a place to hide him. The body of the boy was found inside a swamp Greater Noida. The boy was found holding a biscuit in his hand when he breathed his last.

Hrithik went missing on January 24. The family had complained earlier but police didn’t take timely action and as a result Hrithik could not be located then. Later family raised suspicion on two men who had arrived in the village a few days before. One of the accused, Anil was arrested.

Anil told the police that the two of them smothered the child to death the same day they kidnapped him. They said that they had to smother him to death as they couldn’t find any place to keep him. The accused was afraid when the police launched an investigation into the case. The boy’s family also alleged that he was attacked on the head with a stone. The bot’s was split into two.