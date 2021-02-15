Police have registered a case against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: Haryana Police have registered a case against former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Police registered an FIR against the World Cup winner over a ‘distasteful’ and ‘disrespectful’ comment against Dalit society during an Instagram discussion from 2020. The case against Yuvraj was registered at the Hansi police station in Hisar on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh had taken to Twitter and apologised for “unintentionally hurting sentiments” of a particular society of people. “This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,” Yuvraj Singh said in his post. “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.”