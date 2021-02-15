“Sattur explosion” ; Death toll rises 20, Officials to form teams for detailed probe

A blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Sattur district killed at least 20 people and wounded 35 others on Friday. The occurrence happened while the staff of the Virudhunagar- based private firecracker factory was processing some chemicals to create fireworks. Soon after the explosion, 10 fire tenders were hurried to the spot but, they were having a hard time because of the chemicals at the site. The factory building was destroyed badly under the impact of the explosion and many experienced injuries.

Primary investigation implies that the factory was not observing the safety rules stringently, which could have directed to the fire. Further investigation is initiated. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the deaths.

The grievous tragedy in a firecracker unit resulting in loss of lives in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is most unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families coping with sudden demise of their dear ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2021

Extending his condolences, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “The grievous tragedy in a firecracker unit resulting in loss of lives in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is most unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families coping with the sudden demise of their dear ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

In similar progress, Tamil Nadu Revenue Secretary K Phanindra Reddy has asked Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation to inquire the Centre to make an amendment to the Explosives Act to prevent such disasters in the future. Reddy, who is also Commissioner of Revenue Administration, met with executives from different departments, including Virudhunagar Collector R Kannan, at the collectorate on Sunday and discussed ways and means to limit the recurrence of such fires.

He also advised that minimum qualification or training be made mandatory for workers hired at fireworks units. He asked administrators to build teams of officials from various departments to take out inspections at such units to guarantee that these don’t engage more workers than allowed.PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each and three lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund respectively.