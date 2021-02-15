COVID-19 Live updates ; The health department has released the current Covid figures for the state

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been tested positive for 2884 people in Kerala today. Malappuram 560, Ernakulam 393, Kozhikode 292, Kottayam 289, Alappuzha 254, Thiruvananthapuram 248, Kollam 192, Thrissur 173, Kannur 135, Pathanamthitta 107, Palakkad 83, Wayanad 70, Idukki 44, and Kasaragod 44.

Corona was confirmed within the last 24 hours by 2 people who arrived from the UK. So far, 84 people from the UK have been diagnosed with the disease. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.39,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.31. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,06,27,542 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Thirteen deaths in the past few days were confirmed today. This brings the total death toll to 3998. Moreover, the deaths will be confirmed after NIV testing in Alappuzha. Today, 44 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2651 people were infected through contact. Twenty-four health workers were affected by the disease. Thiruvananthapuram 6, Kozhikode 5, Kannur 4, Ernakulam 3, Malappuram 2, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad 1 were affected by the disease. Thiruvananthapuram 302, Kollam 801, Pathanamthitta 482, Alappuzha 353, Kottayam 489, Idukki 104, Ernakulam 502, Thrissur 477, Palakkad 174, Malappuram 649, Kozhikode 336, Wayanad 104, Kannur 231, and Kasaragod 69 tested negative today. With this, 61,281 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 9,41,471 people have so far been recovered from the virus.

Currently 2,50,724 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,40,859 are under home / institutional quarantine and 9,865 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 962 people were admitted to the hospital today. No new hotspot was reported today. 32 areas have been removed from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 428 hotspots.