SC issues notice to Whatsapp; ”Lower standards of privacy for Indians”

The Supreme Court issued notice to WhatsApp over its new privacy policy. The court has sought responses from the Government and the messaging app within four weeks. The court also observed that there are lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users of the messaging app. The top court also said that people have grave concerns about privacy and that the citizens’ privacy is more important than money.

“People value their privacy more than the value of company which might be in trillions. People have grave apprehension that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them”the apex court said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the government and the Facebook-owned app on an interim application filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen in a pending petition of 2017. The apex court told people value their privacy more than the value of the company. Meanwhile Whatsapp refuted the allegation that they are sharing data of their users. They also said that same privacy policy is applicable to all countries except European nations having special data protection laws like General Data Protection Regulation.