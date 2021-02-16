Government extends night curfew till February 28

Gujarat government has extended the the night curfew imposed in four cities of the state. State government has extended the night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. The night curfew is extended till February 28. The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The duration of the night curfew has been further curtailed by an hour, from 11pm- 6 am to 12 am-6 am.

“Night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16th to 28th February,” Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department said.