”Keep one eye on the border and other on farm” says Rakesh Tikait

It is going to be more than 80 days of farmers’ protest. The crowd at the Ghazipur border protest site has become thinner than before. Bharat Kisaan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has already told the farmers “to keep one eye on the border and one eye on their farm.” The tents in which the farmers used to sleep seems almost empty. Only a few people are seen eating food at the community kitchens.

The number of farmers on the border increases on weekends. After the violence on Republic Day, speculation was doing the rounds that the farmers have started leaving Ghazipur border and on January 27 it was clearly visible that people were departing the border.

Tikait boosted the protest movement by gathering the farmers on the border. To continue the movement, a new strategy was devised under which the farmers were clearly told to keep an eye both on their farms and on the border protest site. According to other farmers at the border, the farmers who are returning to their villages on tractors will come back again.