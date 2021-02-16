New study report with good news for Porota lovers

It is said that overeating Porota is not good for your health, but most of the people do not listen to it. There are those who say that flour contains no fiber and only pure carbohydrates. Campaigns are active to the extent that overuse of porota can lead to fatal diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer. But a recent study found that flour contains protein.

Krish Ashok, who is experimenting and studying Indian cuisine, describes the benefits of porota in his book ‘Masala Lab: The Science of Indian Cooking’. It has been found that 100 grams of flour contain the same amount of protein as 100 grams of cooked nuts. With this, Krish Ashok has made a discovery that gives comfort to those who do not eat porota for fear of health problems despite being a favorite food.