Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star commits suicide; posts suicide note on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-starred in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, actor Sandeep Nahar has died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. He also acted in a movie in ‘Kesari’ with Akshay Kumar. Mumbai Police has said that the case is lodged and the matter being probed. He posted a video and a ‘suicide note’ on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned ‘politics’ he faced in Bollywood.

He was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The note posted by Nahar is written in Hindi and mentions personal issues.