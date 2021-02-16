‘Vera Level, Vera Level’; Virat Kohli encouraging R Ashwin in Tamil. Watch video

R Ashwin’s performance was crucial in India’s victory in the second match of the Test series against England. R Ashwin, who took eight wickets and a century in the second Test in Chennai, was instrumental in India’s victory. The encouragement for Ashwin was not limited to the stadium. Indian captain Virat Kohli also encourages him in Tamil. When Ashwin bowled to Ben Stokes, Kohli came up with the encouragement for Ashwin by saying ‘vera level, vera level’ in Tamil. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tried following suit too.