Airlines in UAE offering 2,500 tickets for just “49 Dirhams” ; Check the details here…

Abu Dhabi Wizz Air is giving 2,500 tickets with each rated at Dh49 to Alexandria, Egypt. The 2,500 tickets hold all seats on the airline’s inaugural flying to Alexandria on February 22, with the remaining exceptional offer charges of Dh49 for a one-way ticket ready on a first-come-first-serve principle across picked flights to or from Alexandria. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the latest national airline in the UAE and will begin its journey from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria on February 22. The link between Abu Dhabi and Alexandria gives an ultra-low fare travel opportunity for tourists and residents in both UAE and Egypt.

“Alexandria is an impressive destination steeped in history located on Mediterranean oceans. The UAE and Egypt give a famous travel corridor for residents and tourists in the region, and we are devoted to rendering opportunities that are more viable and affordable for passengers. We look forward to seeing you onboard our aircraft soon,” Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said earlier.

Alexandria is the second-largest city in Egypt and a significant economic hub for both tourism and industry. The city stretches 40 km along the northern coast of Egypt located by the Mediterranean Sea. The destination is well recognized for its antiquity as the site of the Pharos, the great lighthouse, recognized as one of the seven wonders of the ancient world as well as the remains of the Temple of Serapis, as well as the Serapion, which was a section of the legendary library at Alexandria.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday (February 17) to Thursday (February 18) at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.