Cancel or divert; Railways amid four-hour rail roko call by farmers

The protesting farmers have called a four-hour rail blockade across the country forcing the Railways to either cancel or divert trains in Punjab. A release issued by Northern Railway states that because of the farmers’ agitation, the Darbhanga-Amritsar Express special train will remain cancelled.

The Nanded-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Chandigarh. The Korba-Amritsar Express has been short terminated at Ambala. The Ajmer-Amritsar Express has been terminated at Jalandhar City and will originate from Jalandhar City with the cancellation of the service between Jalandhar City and Amritsar.

Rail blockades by farmers in the state that began in September-end, were lifted in November. But the members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee still block passenger trains at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district. The railways have not run passenger trains on the route since the farmers have declared they will allow only goods trains. Railways has also adopted a diversion on routes of some trains as a safety measure.