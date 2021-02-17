Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah refuses to “contribute for the Ram Mandir construction”

Bengaluru: Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah showed his discontentment with the Ram temple building in Ayodhya, that he would not donate for the Ram Mandir construction because ‘it will be built on disputed land’. The Congress leader also stated that if the temple for Hindu lord Ram was being built anywhere else, he would have given. “These people have collected the money, but have they (RSS) furnished accounts?” Siddaramaiah said, justifying unwillingness to grant to the temple construction funds. He continued that earlier as well when the bricks were being gathered for the Ram temple last time, the donations persisted unaccounted.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and those with “credible credentials” in society have been commissioned by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to receive voluntary contributions for Ram temple building in Ayodhya. Siddaramaiah’s comments appeared a day after HD Kumaraswamy, also a former state CM, matched the condition to the period of Nazi Germany, telling the ‘RSS is marking homes of those contributing to the temple construction donations. Kumaraswamy in a Twitter thread said, “It was understood that the fundraisers were marking the homes of the donors. Don’t know why. During Hitler’s time, Nazi-Jews were upset and millions of people died. Why thy trend is taking place in the country is not known.”

Responding to Kumaraswamy’s statement, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the JD(S) leader doesn’t even verify details nor give one before delivering such comments.“It happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet coming in from the former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan, VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held the highest office of the state. VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy’s statement for making unwarranted remarks on the patriotic organization RSS. VHP also expresses concern over degradation in public discourse coming from a former CM,” the VHP said in a statement.