Farmers’ protests ; Amit Shah-JP Nadda, to hold crucial meeting with BJP leaders

The BJP’s national administration has moved into a crowd with party MPs and representatives from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and a few districts of Rajasthan over the farmer’s unrest. The top administration has asked them to proactively communicate to protesting farmers from their regions, particularly the Jat community, to fix the objections by farmer unions over the three controversial laws associated with agriculture. Party chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah met MPs, MLAs, and district heads against the backdrop of a series of maha panchayat by opposing farm leaders in the sugar belt.

As part of its outreach agenda, Nadda is supposed to talk to the BJP workers and describe how to carry forward the program to assure there is no miscommunication over the farm bills. MPs and MLAs from the three states are likely to meet the BJP president. The meeting comes as the farmers’ agitation extends over the three agricultural laws established by the Centre. The Kisan protests have traversed more than 80 days, from the time it started on November 26 last year, with no breakthrough shrewdness.

The three laws are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The power of farmers around Delhi borders at Ghazipur and Singhu appears to be expanding as many of them are on their route back to the villages. From the thousands tenting at the protest place a month ago, only half the number remains. The farmers have announced that their unrest is non-political, however, many leaders have arrived at protests site in Ghazipur. Also, several political parties have stretched their assistance to the farmers.

Read more; Texas “historic winter storm” kills 21 ; Left millions without power

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Kisan Morcha will begin a mega outreach program ‘Krishak Soho Bhoj’ in a request to extend out to farmers of West Bengal in 1,263 of its manuals on February 18.