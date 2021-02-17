Texas “historic winter storm” kills 21 ; Left millions without power

A historic winter hurricane has killed at least 21 people, left millions of Texans without electricity, and spun killer tornadoes into the U.S. Southeast on Tuesday. The harsh cold has submerged vast swaths of the United States, closing COVID-19 inoculation centers and blocking vaccine supplies. It is not foreseen to comply until the weekend. Officials in Texas drew objection as the state energy network repeatedly broke, making rolling blackouts. Freezing weather stilled large wind turbines that dot West Texas, making it difficult for energy companies to reach escalating needs.

At least 21 people have lost their lives in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Missouri including four killed in a house fire in Sugar Land, Texas, where the power was out. President Joe Biden promised the governors of affected states that the federal government set willing to give any emergency supplies required, the White House said in a statement. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a midday news conference that 1.3 million people in his city survive without power. The city is contemplating for businesses that still have the energy to open their doors as warming centers.

“It’s critically, critically important to get the power restored as quickly as possible. It’s priority number one!” Mr. Turner said. Officials in south Texas informed citizens to not bear grills or propane heaters indoors. Hospitals have treated people for carbon monoxide poisoning as they attempted to warm icy homes utilizing those items. Mr. Turner said vaccination centers in Houston would continue closed on Wednesday and seemingly Thursday. The Texas Department of State Health Services said vaccine shipments around the state would be limited.

In neighboring New Mexico, a state spokesperson said by email there were obstructions in some Pfizer vaccine shipments, which were supposed to be short. The deep freeze restricted services at the Houston Ship Channel and control output in the nation’s largest oil field, the Permian in West Texas. Several oil refineries continued offline. Storms deposited snow and ice from Ohio to the Rio Grande through the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, and dangerous weather was anticipated to grasp much of the United States through Friday. Forecasters foretold up to 4 inches of snow and freezing rain from the southern Plains into the Northeast.

An Arctic air mass declined over much of the country, forcing temperatures to historic lows on Tuesday. In Lincoln, Nebraska, a reading of minus 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday broke a record set in1978 of minus 27C.In typically toasty Dallas-Fort Worth, minus 17C shattered a record set in 1903 of minus 11C. With more than 4.4 million power blackouts in Texas alone, authorities closed down vaccination sites and struggled to use 8,400 vaccines that need subzero refrigeration before they destroyed after a backup generator failed, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. Doses were hurried to area hospitals and Rice University to be vaccinated into the arms of people already in those areas and who did not have to travel on smooth roads.

In the Southeast, a low-pressure system that formed along the Arctic front produced fuel for storms that unleashed at least four tornadoes, said meteorologist Jeremy Grams of the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma. One tore through the Florida Panhandle and two by southwestern Georgia on Monday. The fourth, most severe twister left three dead, and homes crushed after it swept overnight through North Carolina’s coastal Brunswick County in the state’s south-eastern corner between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the local sheriff’s office said early on Tuesday.

After a brief pause on Tuesday, severe weather including potential twisters was presumed to return on Wednesday and Thursday. Those very same regions could be affected that will involve tornadoes and damaging winds,” officials said.