Fuel prices rise for 10th day in a row… Read more!!!

Fuel prices rise for the 10th day in a row in the country. Petrol price was hiked by 25 paise and diesel by 26 paise. With this, the price of diesel has gone up by Rs 2.70 in 10 days and petrol by Rs 1.45. Petrol price in Kochi today came close to Rs 90. A liter of diesel costs Rs 84.32 paise.

The public is worried that the daily surge in fuel prices will lead to a huge increase in financial costs. At the same time, there is widespread protest across the country over the government’s failure to take action to curb inflation.