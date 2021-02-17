India Meteorological Department forecast rain and hailstorm at these areas for next two days

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that hailstorms may hit some places in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra in the next two days. IMD also informed that there could be light showers in neighbouring districts.

“The upper air pressure is around 650 Hectopascal (hPa), leading to a 50 per cent chance of hailstorm over Marathwada and Vidarbha. If the pressure drops even to 50 hPa, there will definitely be a hailstorm over the same regions. We are closely monitoring the situation. The trough developed over Maharashtra’s eastern region is shifting away from the state. The possibility of thunderstorms and hail has been predicted for Thursday and Friday. The weather is likely to remain dry after that,” said an IMD official.