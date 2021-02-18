Covid-19 vaccination: “Senior citizens” can self-register on Co-WIN 2.0 app, Check the details here…

According to the union health ministry,the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CO-Win) digital app’s version 2.0 with the plan of self-registration for beneficiaries of covid-19 vaccine is available and will soon be started.

The CO-Win 2.0 that has been specifically created to manage the coronavirus immunization program in the nation , will allow registration of the population in the 50 years and plus level for covid-19 vaccination, the third population priority crowd after the healthcare workers and frontline workers. The development extended forth in a high-level conference of Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra on Wednesday chaired to examine in detail the development of the covid-19 vaccination initiative over the country and measures to stimulate the speed of vaccination.

In the following stage of covid-19 vaccination, the government intends to include private sector healthcare facilities in a notable way in the continuing vaccination drive, the officials reviewed in the meeting. While India is now treating healthcare workers and frontline workers against covid-19, the union health minister Harsh Vardhan has stated that the government will be in a position to distribute vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase of the country’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination initiative that kicked off on January 16.

How to use CO-Win 2.0 ; Registration for vaccination will begin any day now for senior citizens. Please keep watching the CoWin site and app linked below. As yet both are only open for viewing and log in by vaccinators.

