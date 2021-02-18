BJP leaders, including Union ministers, mocked Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they spoke such a ministry already exists and blamed him of following politics of “lies”.During a communication with fishermen in Puducherry, Congress leader Gandhi called them as the farmers of the sea and asked if the farmers of the land can have a ministry, why can’t they?

The Congress leader was addressing the farmer protests near Delhi when he gave the remarks.“You must be wondering why I am talking about farmers at a meeting of fishermen. I consider you as farmers of the sea,” Rahul Gandhi said in English and for thpausede translator to communicate it to a cheering crowd.While the remark drew applause from the crowd, it was not long before Rahul Gandhi was fact-checked by BJP leaders, particularly the Minister for Fisheries, who tweeted in Italian a comment approximately translated as: “Dear Raul, there is no separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies.”

The BJP leader shared a tweet in Italian that said there is no separate Ministry for fisheries in Italy and that it comes under the agriculture and forestry ministry, an obvious implication to the Italian origin of Rahul Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Caro Raul (@RahulGandhi), Non esiste un Ministero della pesca separato in Italia. Viene sotto Ministero delle Politiche Agricole e Forestali. https://t.co/Lv9x3r8ozK — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 17, 2021

In the verbal attack, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “HumDo (the duo) of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi: ‘Why there is no Ministry of Fisheries’. We have a ministry of fisheries but Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know what is in India. Priyanka Gandhi: Govt. didn’t repay the U.P. sugarcane farmer. Brother and Sister don’t know the facts.”

“I’m astonished to know that a party’s leader is unaware of a separate ministry formed for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy by PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in 2019 and I took oath as its minister. Work is underway in Puducherry and other parts for the first time,” Giriraj Singh told.”I’m saddened to see that Rahul Gandhi can’t come out of Italy. He’s trying to misguide farmers across the country. He is defaming our country in the world,” he sneered. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was among those who criticized the Congress leader on Twitter.

This is beyond my comprehension! Rahul Gandhi is demanding for a separate Ministry for Fisheries whereas hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji has already created the Ministry for Fisheries in 2019 itself! https://t.co/8BPgkQvSk1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2021

Taunting Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress is again left red-faced due to its “politics of lies”.Union Minister Smriti Irani also accompanied her colleagues in targeting the Congress leader and posted a tweet in Italian.Mr Gandhi’s visit to Puducherry to start the party’s drive for the state election due by May comes among turmoil, with the Congress government on the edge of destruction after four resignations. The BJP claims many more Congress leaders are set to cross over, though Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has rejected that his government is in a minority.