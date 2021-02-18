“Metroman”, is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party!!!

In a significant addition for the party, E Sreedharan, principal advisor to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and famously known as Metroman, is all decided to enter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was declared by the BJP Kerala unit president K. Sreedharan at a news conference on Thursday. Mr. Sreedharan, 88, would formally unite with the party during the inauguration of the Statewide Vijaya Yatra started by Mr. Surendran from Kasaragod on February 21, ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mr. Surendran declared both the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front had rejected and humiliated Mr. Sreedharan on numerous times. He said that Mr. Sreedharan was an asset to the State. The BJP had then asked him to contest the ballots , Mr. Surendran said. Meanwhile, Mr. Sreedharan told a segment of the media that he had given the determination to the party of his candidature. He had been in Kerala for the past 10 years and desired to do something for the State. However, he said that both the factions only believed about their own political parties.

Read more; India views “religious corruption” in the name of Lord Ram ; Ex-Chief minister questions Ayodhya temple construction

“The BJP had a distinct outlook when it came to development. That was why I decided to join the BJP”, Mr. Sreedharan said, adding that the BJP manifesto had several projects which he had needed to execute in the State.