Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate in India rises to 97.30%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has surged to 97.30% in India. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 13,193 new coronavirus cases along with 97 new deaths and 10,896 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 1,09,63,394. The total recoveries has reached at 1,06,67,741. The death toll now stands at 156,111. At present there 1,39,542 active cases.

As per the Health Ministry, 98,46,523 vaccine doses were given through 2,10,809 sessions till Thursday evening. “This includes 62,34,635 health care workers who have taken the 1st dose and 4,64,932 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 31,46, frontline workers who were administered the first dose,” said a statement issued by ministry.