Thiruvananthapuram: Fuel prices have gone up again in the state. Petrol price has been hiked by 31 paise and diesel by 34 paise.

In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol is currently priced at Rs 92.07 per liter and diesel at Rs 86.60 per liter. In Kochi, a liter of petrol costs Rs 90.36 and diesel Rs 85.05. This is the twelfth consecutive day that fuel prices have risen. In 10 days, petrol has gone up by Rs 2.90 and diesel by Rs 3.31.