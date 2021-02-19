Grow a ‘nation first’ approach; PM Modi to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the students’ community to adopt a “nation first” approach so that they can find solution to the problems instead being a part of it. He made the point while addressing the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati University through video conferencing.

PM being the Chancellor of this central university said that the new ‘National Education Policy’ is a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). “Many people who are spreading terror and violence across the world are highly educated and highly skilled. On the other hand, there are people who are risking their lives in hospitals and labs to save people from a pandemic like Covid-19. It is not about ideology but a mindset. What you do depends on whether your mindset is positive or negative. There is scope for both of them. The path is open for both of them. It is in our hands to decide if we want to be a part of the problem or the solution,” said Modi.

Visva-Bharati University is situated at Birbhum’s Santiniketan, It was founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It is one of the oldest central universities of India. In the year 1951 this University was declared to be a central university. It was also given ‘an Institution of National Importance’ by an Act of Parliament.

The Prime Minister continued, “If we continue to look at our own interest then we will always witness problems, crises, and anger around us. But if you rise above your own interest and adopt a nation-first approach then you will find a solution to every problem and crisis. You will find the urge to find positive force in negativity. You will become a solution to these problems if your intention is pure and dedication is unquestionable.”

The convocation started at ‘Amra Kunja’ (the Mango grove) in Santiniketan campus. Th event continued for two-and-a-half hours.