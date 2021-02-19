Here’s a success story of a businessman who started the business from poverty

Kochi: Lakshmi Mittal is an inspiration to all those who want to start a successful business out of nothing. He was born in a poor family in Rajasthan, Mittal is now a billionaire with assets worth over Rs 6,38,15 crore. Born in a poor family with no electricity or clean drinking water, he is now the owner of the world’s largest steelmaker. Lakshmi Mittal’s success is due to the fact that he has taken over a business like his father’s and expanded it to suit the new era.

Mittal took the initiative to start his father’s steel company in Indonesia in Kolkata. In 2006, the company merged with the French company Arsenal. Mittal started a steel factory in Indonesia in 1976 after the Indian government restricted steel production. At the age of 26, he opened his first steel factory. With the acquisition of government-owned steelworks, the course of the enterprise changed. He is one of Forbes’ richest men and one of the most powerful people in the world.