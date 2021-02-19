Security forces gunned down three LeT terrorists in encounter, 1 soldier martyred

Security forces had neutralized three militants belonging to Pakistan based terrorist outfit, Lashkar e Taiba in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. One police officer had martyred in the encounter. The encounter took place in Zanigam village in Beerwah area of Budgam in Kashmir.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army conducted a search operation in the are on Friday after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions. The security forces had gunned down three militants and two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They were rushed to a hospital here for treatment but one of them succumbed.

Security forces had also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

Another encounter is underway in Shopian district in south Kashmir

An encounter has started at Badigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021