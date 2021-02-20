Air India Express flight hits electric pole during landing

An Air India Express flight has met with an accident. An Air India Express flight has lost its control and hit an electric pole at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram at 4.50 pm. There were 64 passengers in the flight. Air India has ordered an investigation in the matter. “All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe,” airport director G Madhusudan Rao said.

The Air India Express flight arrived from Doha at 4.50 pm. Of the 64 passengers, 19 were scheduled to de-board at the Vijayawada International Airport. Following landing, as the flight was heading towards bay number 5, it met with an accident on the runway and rammed into to an electrical pole.

Earlier on Friday, a flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode with 112 passengers made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport due to a snag in the aircraft. The flight was carrying 104 passengers and eight crew members.