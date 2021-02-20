Mahindra makes customized XUV300 for their executive director… Read more!!!

Mahindra Group Managing Director Pawan Goenka, who has lived with the desire to own a superior vehicle for 26 years and eventually acquired Mahindra’s compact SUV XUV 300, was trending on Twitter. After two years another Mahindra CEO owned the car. The XUV300 is owned by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra.

However, Rajesh did not opt ??for a regular vehicle like the one owned by Pawan Goenka. Rajesh’s vehicle is ready in a new color and graphics that the XUV300 line has not reached. The car has black graphics on the bonnet and sides along with yellow. The roof is painted white. The lower lip of the bumper is painted black.

No changes were made to the vehicle. He shared a picture of the new vehicle on Twitter yesterday. Rajesh retweeted on Twitter that it is better for the company owner to use his own product. He said on Twitter that the vehicle was driven at the Chakan plant and that it provided a better driving experience.

The Mahindra XUV300 comes with a 1.2 liter petrol engine and a 1.5 liter diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 110 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. The 1.5 diesel engine produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual AMT gearbox. The XUV300 also ensures excellent fuel efficiency in this segment.

Mahindra XUV 300 has arrived in the highly competitive compact SUV segment of India. This vehicle has a large range of competitors. Mahindra’s XUV300 competes with Maruti Breza, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport, Kia Sonnet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnet and Renault Kiger.