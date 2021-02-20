Manu Bhaker accuses officials at Delhi airport of treating her like a criminal….

New Delhi: Indian women shooter Manu Bhakar has been accused of misconduct by authorities at the Delhi airport. She tweeted that the incident took place when she arrived at the airport to fly to Bhopal. She asserted that her confession had been obtained through torture.

The 19-year-old said she had all the valid documents, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation permit, and yet she was insulted. Meanwhile, the airline authorities demanded Rs 10,200 from her. However, she was later able to board the flight due to the intervention of Union Minister Kiran Rijiju.