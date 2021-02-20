“The real plan was to defame India and create unrest” ; Delhi Police alleges Disha Ravi

There is no proof to confirm that the toolkit on farmers’ rally is liable for the clash on January 26, activist Disha Ravi’s counsel told a Delhi court which held for Tuesday its status on her bail request.“If highlighting farmers’ protest globally is sedition, I’m better in jail,” Ravi said by her counsel on Saturday.

The counsel was proffering rows after the Delhi Police denied her bail appeal, asserting she was planning the toolkit with those supporting Khalistan and was part of a global plot to malign India and build unrest in the nation in the guise of farmers’ protest.“This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here,” the police said. It claimed that Ravi removed WhatsApp chats, emails, and other proof and was conscious of judicial claims she could confront.

Why did Disha Ravi defend her record and remove proof if she did not act illegally, the police said, asserting that it explains her evil mind and sinister plan. Ravi “was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers’ protest”, it claimed, figuring she was in connection with developing and administering toolkit with those supporting Khalistan.“It shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit,” the police informed the court.

But, Ravi’s lawyer denied the charges.“There is no evidence to link me with Sikhs For Justice, a banned organization. And even if I (Ravi) meet someone, there is no symbol on him that he is a secessionist, “The Delhi Police granted approval for the farmers’ rally, which they’re claiming that Disha asked people to follow, so how did she become rebellious,” the defense counsel said.

There’s nobody detained in association with fury at Red Fort who states she was incited for same because of the toolkit, Ravi’s counsel alleged, figuring there is no proof to confirm that the toolkit is liable for disturbance during farmers’ movement. The committee also examined the contents of the FIR and alleged that people can have a distinct point of opinion on a matter.“There is an allegation in the FIR that Yoga and Chai are being targeted. Is it an offense? We are now reducing the bar that somebody can’t have a point of view different. The talk about alleged genocide in Kashmir has been going on for years. How talking about it suddenly becomes sedition,” Disha’s lawyer said. A trial court transferred Disha to legal custody for three days after her five-day police custody lapsed. The Delhi High Court on Friday apprehended Disha’s request to limit police from leaking to the media any inquiry matter concerning the FIR filed against her.

The high court directed media houses to guarantee that no leaked investigation matter is broadcast as it could influence the investigation and ordered Delhi Police to remain by its opinion on affidavit that it has not leaked nor means to leak any inquiry information to the journalists. Disha was captured by a Cyber Cell unit of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday and produced in Delhi. She was arrested on sedition and other invasions.