“Breaking News” ; Petrol bomb was thrown at CRPF bunker

A petrol bomb was thrown at a CRPF bunker in Mehjoor Nagar at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The disturbance occurred on Sunday when anonymous persons heaved a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker which incurred fire immediately. However, the blaze has now been extinguished and no fatalities have been recorded so far.

The accused are yet to be captured and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited in relation to the occurrence.