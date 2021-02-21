Roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan kills 3 people including a child, 20 injured

On Sunday, multiple roadside bomb blasts in Afghanistan killed at least three people including a child and injured 20 other Afghan executives said. Kabul police representative Ferdaws Faramarz said that a roadside explosive blast aimed at a police car, killing the driver and a nearby child as well as injuring five other civilians including children.

The majority of bomb charges in the city of Kabul in recent months have been adhesive bombs explosive devices with magnets that are fastened to vehicles and exploded by remote control or timer. The next explosion was generated by a bomb placed in a congested market in the southern Helmand region, killing one civilian and injuring 15 others including two police, said regional police spokesman, Mohammad Zaman Hamdard.

No crowd instantly professed liability for any of the charges. Afghan police administrators state that an inquiry was initiated. The Islamic State group’s local associate has insisted blame for some of the charges, but many go unclaimed, with the administration criticizing the Taliban. The rebels have refused obligation for most of the charges.

Afghanistan has seen a public spike in attacks, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace mediations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have delayed. It’s been over a month since the sides last convened to consider how to advance.