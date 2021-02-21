Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hits Congress on LAC standoff in Indo-China border

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that after the disengagement discussions with China, one element has been solved but the Congress party is attempting to slander the government’s perception.

Speaking at a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Salem in western Tamil Nadu, Mr. Singh said, “Following nine rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic level, one part has been resolved till now. But Congress party is trying to malign our image by saying that we ceded India’s land.” The Minister continued that till there is life in his body, no one could practice over one inch of India’s homeland.

He stated that after nine rounds of discussions, the disengagement method is comprehensive but it is sad that the Congress party doubts the courage of the Indian Army. Mr. Singh inquired whether the Congress party was dishonoring the supreme offering by the Indian Army. The Central administration under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never and would never negotiate on India’s unity, territorial integrity, and freedom, he said.