China captures media reporters for ‘insulting’ PLA soldiers who were killed in the Galwan border clash

After the detentions of two Web users who threw dirt at the People’s Liberation Army(PLA) heroes who were executed in the Galwan Valley border clash with India, a blogger in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province admitted his crimes for having abused the martyrs on Sunday, and he has been captured.

The 25-year-old Web user, identified Yang, was notified to the local police in Sichuan’s Mianyang by bloggers on Saturday for having posted slanders toward the PLA soldiers, who battled in the China-India border conflict. Under social stress, Yang admitted to the police the next day, and he was proffered seven days of detention, according to a statement.

The report of the detention was announced on the official WeChat account of the Beijing police on Sunday. It said that they had obtained a report on Saturday of a person aged 28, surnamed Chen, declaring disparaging remarks in a group converse about the PLA soldiers who died when administering with the Indian military’s illegal trespassing in the Galwan Valley. The comments sparked anger among other members of the organization, who later described his statements to the police. The case was instantly investigated, and local police noticed Chen on Saturday evening, who stated he had taken it to release his emotions.

Chen was arrested, and the matter is undergoing additional inquiry. Police in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province, arrested an online blogger, Qiu and recognized as Labixiaoqiu online, for abusing the fallen heroes on Saturday. The police were summoned by the Chinese public for their immediate response and providing the proper execution to the slanderer, whose Weibo account with more than 2.5 million members was also barred.

Read more; “Violence- Instigation” ; Facebook deletes official page of Myanmar military

China on Friday exposed for the first time aspects of the Chinese casualties included in the border conflict with the Indian military in Galwan Valley LAC, implying many to flood social media platforms to suffer the late heroes and their sacrifices offered in fighting for the nation. A rule that came into impact on May 1, 2018, specifies that it is unlawful to malign the country’s heroes and martyrs.