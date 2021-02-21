“Violence- Instigation” ; Facebook deletes official page of Myanmar military

Washington: The Myanmar military’s official Facebook page has been deleted after a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign. According to Facebook, the movement is given the current potential for conflict in the country. The Facebook page run by the Myanmar junta’s “True News” information service was kicked off the platform after the tech giant accused it of inciting violence.

The Myanmar military is not willing to react to Facebook’s deletion of the page. Two civilians were executed in a police operation the previous day following a February 1 military coup. Twenty people were injured in the clash. One person was shot in the head and another died at the hospital. This was followed by the deletion of the Facebook page.

The United Nations has cautioned that the situation in Myanmar could worsen. A state of emergency has been declared in Myanmar following a military operation on February 1. The army will rule for a year. Unexpected moves took place in the country after Aung San Suu Kyi achieved victory in the elections. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won the November election. The military has said it will not accept the election results. The Nobel laureate was taken into custody along with her top political allies at the start of the month, but the new regime has insisted it took power lawfully.