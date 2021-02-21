‘Heavy snowfall in Saudi Arabia’ ; Residents celebrates the climate change, See pics…

Tabuk, the north and east region of Saudi Arabia, is experiencing heavy snowfall. Locals and foreigners are celebrating the climate change. Many people come to see the waterlogged valleys and mountains. People come from distant regions to witness the snowfall.

'Discover #Saudi': Children enjoy the snowfall that hit the mountains, farms and roads as if adorned with white robes in a number of governorates and towns in the southern Asir region. — https://t.co/DOO8ZtKf4X pic.twitter.com/MAqi8Ak8iJ — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) February 14, 2021

Many people have shared pictures of it on social media. The pictures of the snow attracted great attention. Images of snow lying on top of camels and cactus plants caught a lot of attention on social media. The Met Office had warned of heavy snowfall and severe cold in the northern part of Saudi Arabia yesterday.

The snowfall was in the northwestern part of Tabuk. The entire area was submerged due to the snowfall. Locals are waiting for the weather to return to normal and the snow to melt. According to Arab media reports, heavy snowfall was reported in some parts of the Arab region.