Covid-19 mutant variants; new guidelines for international arrival

The Union health ministry has already issued new guidelines for international arrival amid the coming of mutant variants of Covid-19. To curb the spread, the new guideleines will come into effect from Monday. “There is increasing evidence that the mutant variants of SARS-CoV-2 are in circulation in many countries and these mutant variants are driving the pandemic in their country of origin. So far, the three SARS-CoV-2 variants in circulation viz-a-viz (i) UK variant (ii) South Africa variant and (iii) Brazil variant, have been detected in 86, 44 and 15 countries, respectively,” the health ministry said.

These are some of the new guidelines for international arrivals,

Travellers will have to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report on the online portal of New Delhi airport.

All international travellers will have to submit a self-declaration form (SDF) for Covid on the online Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel.

Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

The test must be conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey.

Self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival will be mandatory for all travellers arriving from/ coming through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East.