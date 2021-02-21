Mamata Banerjee has come out with a new move to curb the petrol-diesel price hike

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has come out with a new move to curb the petrol and diesel price hike. One rupee has been deducted from the fuel tax levied at the state level in West Bengal.

“West Bengal has decided to reduce fuel tax at the state level. The decision has been taken to reduce the tax on one rupee. It shows the responsibility of the state to the people. At present, the central government levies a tax of Rs 32.90 per liter on petrol, ”said Amit Mitra, state finance secretary. Mamata Banerjee, who initially opposed the Centre’s suggestion that states should reduce taxes on fuel prices, has decided to reduce taxes for fear of strong public sentiment in the elections.