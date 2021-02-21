Working population expected to rise upto 65%; says Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the proportion of the working-age population in the country is expected to rise upto 65% and its youth population will decline to 227 million by 2036.

“India is currently at a stage of demographic transition with a substantial percentage of the youth population. The young population in the age-group of 15-24 years is projected to decline from 233 million from 2011 to 227 million in 2036. However, the proportion of the working-age population is expected to increase from 61% in 2011 to 65% in 2036. India is adding 12 million people to the working population each year,” Harsh Vardhan said while addressing the population vs Planet e-Conclave.

The expected decline of the total fertility rate of 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35 can lead to a huge drop in the population under the age of 15. The health minister further said that the government is making efforts so that India’s youth can fulfill their potential while contributing to India’s progress.

He added that the present Narendra Modi-led government does not want to leave anyone behind and outlined that self-reliant India will depend on the ‘shoulders of the empowered youth’. “India is geared towards rationally leveraging its youth by strengthening family planning services and improving education for girls. The government also aims to increase female workforce participation,” the health minister said.